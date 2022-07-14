ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 3!

By Alexandra Hurtado
 2 days ago
Killer news, Only Murders in the Building fans! The Emmy-nominated Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez has been renewed for a third season. The exciting news was announced nearly two weeks after Season 2 premiered. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel...

Is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Based on a True Story? Inside the Delia Owens Controversy

Is Where the Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The answer to that is the subject of heated debate, and there are a lot of questions that have still gone unanswered. Where the Crawdads Sing was a bestselling book by Delia Owens before Reese Witherspoon adapted it into a movie—and the controversy surrounding Owens' alleged potential involvement in a murder (yes, really) cast a dark shadow over the film, which hits theaters on July 13.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Julie Chen Moonves Responds to the Controversial Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24'

It's hard to believe that, only a week ago, we saw 16 strangers enter the Big Brother house. To say it was an eventful week in season 24 would be an understatement. The focus both in and out of the house has been around Taylor Hale, who has become the subject of jealousy, anger, and microaggressions from her fellow houseguests. But the drama doesn't stop there, as at the time this is being released, rumors have been swirling about one contestant being removed from the game after watching their mental health spiral over the past few days. And even more, there's the mysterious "Backstage" twist that could complicate things even further. We'll find out what it all means tonight, when Julie Chen Moonves welcomes us into the first eviction show of the season (if there even is an eviction tonight!).
TV SHOWS
Tyra Banks Returns to 'Dancing with the Stars' With a Surprise Co-Host

When Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+ this fall, it will be taking some familiar faces along for the ride!. Tyra Banks will be returning as host and executive producer for her third consecutive season, but this season, she will have a co-host with her in the ballroom. Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to the show in a new job.
CELEBRITIES
