Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO