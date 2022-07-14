ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

