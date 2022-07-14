Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 09:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following county, Mohave. * WHEN...Until 330 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 148 AM MST, Rainfall has ended, but minor flooding is likely ongoing on the eastern side of the Hualapai Mountains, primarily impacting Blake Ranch Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, and Blake Ranch Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO