Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do...

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 09:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following county, Mohave. * WHEN...Until 330 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 148 AM MST, Rainfall has ended, but minor flooding is likely ongoing on the eastern side of the Hualapai Mountains, primarily impacting Blake Ranch Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, and Blake Ranch Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona north of the Interstate 40 corridor * Until 215 PM MST. * At 147 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, or 28 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Valentine, Truxton, and Peach Springs. This includes Route 66 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 110. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

