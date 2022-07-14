ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa....

KWQC

Illinois man sentenced for shooting state trooper

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was convicted earlier this year of several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. On Aug. 15, 2019, troopers served an arrest/search warrant at...
WHEELING, IL
98.1 KHAK

Chicago Shooting Suspect Arrested In Iowa

Chicago police say that a man has been taken into custody for shooting an Illinois police officer. On June 1st at 5:45 PM, a shooting took place around South Paulina Street in Chicago. Two members of the Chicago Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle, and it almost turned deadly, reports say.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Video shows CPD officers confronting, striking teen on bike and fleeing the scene

On Thursday, July 1, there was a troubling incident in Park Ridge in which an off-duty Chicago police officer accused a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy, the only youth of color in a group of teenage friends, of trying to steal the officer’s son’s bicycle outside a Starbucks in suburban Park Ridge. The cop pinned the boy to the sidewalk with his knee in the child’s back, until the teen’s companions protested that the Puerto Rican boy wasn’t trying to steal the cycle, and bravely pulled the adult off their friend. The family of the Puerto Rican boy, who’s an honor student and three-season athlete and active in his church, say he was racially profiled, and called for charges against the cop. Park Ridge and Chicago police say they’re investigating the case.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Man, 25, fatally shot in drug deal: Chicago police

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Thursday after police say she hit and shot at a man. Ariana Sird, 20, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first offense domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-94 shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to an expressway shooting in Calumet City last month. Mark A. Hall, 25, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Boulevard.
CALUMET CITY, IL

