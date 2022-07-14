ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Iconic David Fong’s Chinese Restaurant in Bloomington to Close

By Jason DeRusha
minnesotamonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff has just been told, but what a gut punch. David Fong’s in Bloomington is closing at the end of August. I just had lunch there a couple weeks ago but will have to return before the final day. Ed is a truly kind guy, and the staff has been...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Minnesota

David Fong's Chinese restaurant to close after more than 60 years

BLOOMINGTON -- One of the longest-running, family-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities is closing. David Fong's at 94th and Lyndale in Bloomington is closing at the end of next month because the second-generation owner, Edward Fong and his wife, are retiring. His siblings will continue to operate Fong's Restaurant, Bar,...
