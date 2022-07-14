Reel Talk with film critics Chuck & Pam

Filmmaking duo the Russo Brothers have expanded their action expertise beyond the MCU in ”The Gray Man”, an adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. For the film, the Russo Brothers have recruited longtime collaborator Chris Evans, seen in their work on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War”(2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). However, this time around Evans plays the villain not the hero, with Ryan Gosling filling the role of the film’s protagonist. This is one of Netflix’s most expensive movies ever made, and thus is getting a bit of a different release strategy than some other Netflix movies.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO