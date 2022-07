CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign had the most ambitious and successful fundraising campaign in its history. The “With Illinois” fundraising campaign ended last month with a $200,000 gift from Chancellor Robert J. Jones and his wife, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, to Illinois Commitment. The program covers four years of free tuition for students with a family income of less than $67,100 a year.

