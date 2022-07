The Chicago Cubs became at least the sixth pro team among the four major sports to face a lawsuit over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois filed a lawsuit in a Chicago federal court that alleged the Cubs “removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium” and that many seating areas “do not have adequate sightlines” after a $550 million renovation project.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO