BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hollywood Casino was the first casino in the capitol city to announce it would be moving its riverboat casino from the Mississippi River onto land. That was back in August of 2021. They expected construction to be complete earlier this year, but several setbacks pushed their completion date starting with the river’s water levels which prevented them from sinking their pilings for the casino.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO