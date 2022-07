Ben Verlander jumps in with an EMERGENCY Shohei Ohtani segment because Ohtani continues to destroy records. Ohtani delivered a six inning, 12 strikeout performance against the Houston Astros, while going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. Verlander dives into Ohtani's greatness had landed him with Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers in Angels history with 10+ strikeouts in four straight games! Ohtani has a 0.45 ERA over the past 34 days and Ben firmly believes it's Shohei Ohtani's MVP to lose in the AL this season.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO