Oscar De La Hoya knows a bit about making a major fight happen. Not only has he put together high profile matches as the head of Golden Boy Promotions, he was a longtime top attraction in the sport himself, one who engaged in some of the largest, most popular, and most lucrative ring battles in history. Now De La Hoya is speaking openly about a potential superbout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and his own fighter, Ryan Garcia. “It’s very possible,” De La Hoya told FightHub of a potential throwdown between the two popular lightweights. As for the fact that Davis currently fights under the banner of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, De La Hoya appears unconcerned.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO