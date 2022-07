The Detroit Red Wings signed former Buffalo Sabres defenceman Mark Pysyk, and his new team’s fans are eager to know about his family. Mark Pysyk’s wife, Oakley May Dale, has her own NHL connection that goes beyond her husband. The Pysyks have been together for many years, recently celebrated five years of marriage, and welcomed a new addition to the brood. While the NHL pro shares glimpses of his family on social media, Oakley May is much more low-key online. However, the interest in her remains, and with new fans looking up Mark Pysyk, they also want to know who his wife is. We reveal his wife’s background here in this Oakley May Dale wiki.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO