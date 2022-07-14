ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

9-year-old North Carolina boy takes sister’s car, leads police on short chase

By Deana Harley
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h1Bh_0gg3uxDO00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scary situation in Knightdale had a relatively happy ending on Thursday after police said a 9-year-old boy led them on a short chase after taking his sister’s car.

“This was a pursuit by maybe definition, and that alone,” Chris Knox, with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said.

PREVIOUS: 9-year-old takes car, leads troopers on chase in Knightdale

While police say it wasn’t a typical pursuit, it was still a scary situation.

“I got a phone call that my 9-year-old autistic son had taken my daughter’s car,” the boy’s mother, who did not want her name used, said.

The boy took off in the car from his home before family and caretakers called 911, telling them the child’s age and that he has special needs. Police said with that information, they handled this pursuit much differently than most, with the goal of just keeping the child, and other drivers, safe.

“Inherently we know it’s a dangerous situation,” Knox said. “Because a 9-year-old doesn’t have the training, the know-how to operate a vehicle.”

After about a minute and a half of the pursuit, police were able to block the car off in a grassy area before making sure the boy was safe.

“They were able to get access to him, immediately get him out, console him, just hug him and just let him know it’s okay,” Knox said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnnsk_0gg3uxDO00
(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

The boy’s mom said other parents, especially those of children with autism, should use this as a lesson to take extra steps to keep them safe.

“Keys are another thing we need to be aware of,” she said. “He could’ve killed someone driving that car, he could’ve killed himself, and that’s a lot to think about.”

The boy was with his therapist when he left his home, but his mom said she’s not sure what led to him taking the car and leaving. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before police said he would be released to his family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

