Mass. reports 7,096 cases and 31 deaths over 6 days

Police discovered a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery in a lockbox they believe belonged to Armstrong. Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman who allegedly killed cycling star and Vermont native Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May, was found by authorities in Costa Rica last month after a 43-day manhunt. Now that Armstrong is in custody and back in the United States, new details are emerging about her flight and the potentially drastic measures she took to hide her appearance.

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO