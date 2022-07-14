Levi Omundson takes the CiStage

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride. The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Williams, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved. The ride went from Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through Whiteland and...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival drew in hundreds Friday to downtown Indianapolis, bringing people together for a free concert. The crowd of attendees lined the American Legion Mall from the area near Michigan Street, where the stage was set, all the way back to the Indianapolis Public Library […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the course of 45 years, the old Indianapolis Motor Speedway was certainly the site of history. The motel hosted countless Indianapolis 500 drivers and even the Beatles when they played the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 1964. However, the motel closed more than a decade ago...
INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
Crews are expected to complete the finishing touches of the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan County by the end of the month. Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin says while the project has caused more than a few headaches for motorists and residents, there has been a silver lining to the construction effort. He says detours have led to an increase in visits to the city’s downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS — Give us some meat pies and we’re happy for the day. The Kafe whips up made-from-scratch meat pies and sells them at farmers markets all around Central Indiana, including the Binford Farmers Market in Indy and farmers markets in Avon, Brownsburg, Fishers, Greenwood, Noblesville and Zionsville.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign had the most ambitious and successful fundraising campaign in its history. The “With Illinois” fundraising campaign ended last month with a $200,000 gift from Chancellor Robert J. Jones and his wife, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, to Illinois Commitment. The program covers four years of free tuition for students with a family income of less than $67,100 a year.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is asking for your help to name two of its newest residents. In May, Amur tiger Zoya welcomed triplets — two boys and one girl. One of the boys has been named Nicolas in honor of the Veterinary Surgeon who assisted the Zoo, but the others still need a name.
They use the most reliable techniques and processes, newest technologies, and state-of-the-art lasers and equipment to ensure the best possible treatment outcome for every customer who walks through their doors. Dr. Eduardo Rivera, dermatologist and owner of Skin Solutions is inviting everyone to their Open House to find ways to...
Kelly Dillon, who lives in a house on Union Street in Lafayette, was awake on her couch about 12:30 a.m. Monday when she heard the slamming of car brakes outside. “I heard the squealing tires and so I looked up and I said, ‘The house across the street is on fire!’” she said Wednesday.
PENDLETON, Ind. — At Pendleton Correctional Facility, there’s a new guy on the job. “We kind of refer to him as the 'chief wellness officer,'” said warden Dennis Reagle. “He’s on call 24/7 and he’s usually up for it.”. The new furry friend goes...
MASON, Ohio — A Seymour, Indiana woman unknowingly helped an Ohio amusement park celebrate a major milestone Wednesday. “Really?!” Grace Timmons could be heard asking excitedly after being told she was the 20 millionth rider of the Diamondback coaster at Kings Island. The 23-year-old became the lucky rider at 7:01 p.m. during a visit to […]
Erin White, Director of Leisure Marketing & Media at Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how Bloomington, Indiana’s arts, entertainment, and outdoor recreation are just some of the reasons why you should visit. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Dates: July 23-31 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am-6 pm; Friday-Saturday: 9 am-9 pm. Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under are free. Don’t miss out on sunset photos! Beasley’s Orchard will be open until 9:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays during the the Sunflower Festival.
A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – ‘The Truckstop’ is a new concept that will arrive in the 12 Points area later this fall. This will be a designated space for food truck vendors to pop-up or find a permanent home to sell their food to the community. Terre Haute native Bo Turner is the mastermind behind […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg couple decided to make a positive experience out of their baby’s 100th day in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children. Schools often have a tradition of celebrating the 100th day of classes, so Tyler and Lindsay Staup — both teachers in Brownsburg — brought the tradition to Riley.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owners of a downtown wedding venue purchased six businesses in the Fountain Square Theatre building. Mark Smith and Roger Reeves, the owners of The Sanctuary on Penn, made the purchase early July. Smith confirmed the purchase to News 8, as well as upcoming plans for the theatre building.
Comments / 0