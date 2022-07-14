Faith and history come together at Fort Caswell

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday's Bible Study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday's 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

