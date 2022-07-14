Report: 'Rumblings' say Kevin Durant wants to play for Warriors

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I said this on "The Herd" shortly after KD's trade request; somebody texted me, a good source, that Kevin Durant doesn't want to play with Kyrie [Irving] and that he wants to go to Golden State," Broussard said Thursday on ESPN's "First Things First". "I didn't put too much bass in my voice because it is, like Nick [Wright] said, it's hard to believe. I haven't confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent, so I am leaning towards, strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No."

Durant played three seasons with Golden State from 2016-19, winning two NBA Championships. An All-Star each season, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 208 regular-season games. In 48 postseason games, Durant averaged 29.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks for the Warriors.

The four-time NBA scoring champion requested a trade from the Nets in late June, shortly after Irving decided to opt-in on his $37M player option for 2022.

On Wednesday, the reported "vibe" around Brooklyn indicated they're prepared to run it back with Durant and Irving next season.

In 2021-22, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 55 regular-season games with the Nets. He averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in four playoff games.