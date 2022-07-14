Cummins names Jennifer Rumsey as CEO to succeed Tom Linebarger

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO