Columbus, IN

Cummins names Jennifer Rumsey as CEO to succeed Tom Linebarger

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Rumsey will succeed Tom Linebarger as CEO of Cummins Inc. next month. She is the first female and only the seventh CEO in the engine maker and power distribution company’s 103-year history. “I am the right leader for Cummins at this time,” Rumsey said in a news...

www.freightwaves.com

Tom Linebarger
