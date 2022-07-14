Barnegat teen struck by pickup on Route 72 in Stafford

STAFFORD - A 15-year-old Barnegat girl is hospitalized after she was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Route 72 with a group of friends on Wednesday night.

Stafford police responded to the scene near West Bay Avenue about 7:10 p.m. and the circumstances of the accident remain under investigation, according to a department statement.

The friends were making their way across the six-lane state highway from the local Holiday Inn when a 2012 Toyota Tacoma hit the teen as the pickup truck was merging onto Route 72 westbound from West Bay Avenue, according to police.

The victim was first taken to nearby Southern Ocean Medical Center before she was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, which is one of the area’s regional trauma centers. She suffered head and lower body injuries in the accident, police said.

No information on the teen’s identity or her current condition had been released as of Thursday evening.

The driver of the Tacoma, Dale Ritchie, 22, of Stafford, has not been charged with any driving offenses. The Stafford Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau is conducting the investigation, according to the statement.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Stafford Township First Aid Squad all responded. Ritchie’s pickup was later towed from the scene.

Westbound traffic on Route 72 in the area of the crash was limited to one lane of travel for about six hours on Wednesday night, all according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information relevant to the accident is asked to contact Traffic Safety Officer Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436, or they can email Pascale at jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

