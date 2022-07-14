Local Krispy Kreme stores to offer BOGO deal for National Ice Cream Day
(WJHL) — In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, local Krispy Kreme locations will offer a special buy-one-get-one deal for ice cream and shake lovers.
On Sunday, July 17, customers can purchase any Original Glazed Soft Serve offering – including shakes, cones, or cups – and get a second ice cream offering of equal or lesser value for free.
Krispy Kreme locations in Kingsport and Johnson City will be participating in the deal.
The two locations were among the first in the country to begin serving ice cream and shakes last month.
