ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Local Krispy Kreme stores to offer BOGO deal for National Ice Cream Day

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmqU5_0gg3u6xU00

(WJHL) — In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, local Krispy Kreme locations will offer a special buy-one-get-one deal for ice cream and shake lovers.

On Sunday, July 17, customers can purchase any Original Glazed Soft Serve offering – including shakes, cones, or cups – and get a second ice cream offering of equal or lesser value for free.

DEA: 4 arrested in Bristol operation, 2 suspects still at large

Krispy Kreme locations in Kingsport and Johnson City will be participating in the deal.

The two locations were among the first in the country to begin serving ice cream and shakes last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
John M. Dabbs

Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol Casino

Mr. Lucky's - Bristol CasinoJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Sleeping in a bit this morning, we skipped breakfast and washed the car before doing some errands. Being famished by 12:30 p.m., we made our way over to the Bristol Casino to check out Mr. Lucky's. I'd never heard of the establishment before the casino came to town, and having tired of the same-old-same-old we wanted to try something new.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Nacho Average Food Truck

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Go to any festival in the region or just drive around town and it’s clear this region is blessed with so many great mobile dining options. This week’s Food Truck Friday features Nacho Average Food Truck based out of Abingdon, Virginia. Nacho average food truck features a not-so-average menu. “We have […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup to return this September

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 3rd annual Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup will take place this September at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. Hoppy Possum will showcase homebrew culture and creativity in their Southern Brewers Cup. According to a release, attendees can experience a hybrid festival format that keeps the best aspects of a craft beer festival like fancy tasting glasses, unlimited tastings, music and food trucks, in combination with a homebrew competition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Local stereoscope slides offer a new view of the past

While volunteering his time over the summer to organize and digitize document collections at Knob Creek, ETSU student Jeremy Dubhrós stumbled across a rare piece of Appalachian history that defies stereotypes. With a background in anthropology and sociology, Dubhrós is currently a masters student at ETSU studying Appalachian Studies...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Johnson City, TN
Restaurants
Bristol, TN
Food & Drinks
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Johnson City, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Bristol, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Bristol, TN
Lifestyle
WJHL

Food City to sell tickets to Bass Pro Shops night race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City locations will now be selling tickets to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 15-17. Tickets for each of the nights will be sold at all Food City locations. Ticket options include: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush’s Best 200 […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated for clarification. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchise agreements, Duck Donuts announced that two new locations are possible in the Tri-Cities soon. According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Destination Vacation: Boone Lake

(WJHL) — If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure without breaking the bank, look no further than Johnson City. Boone Lake glistens after being down for years so crews could repair Boone Dam. This summer, let’s take in all it has to offer. “Boone Lake is about...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bogo#Food Stall Info#Dea#Soft Serve#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#National Ice Cream Day#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Donate blood during Fun Fest and you could win a hot-air balloon ride

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donate blood during Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest celebration and you could win a free hot-air balloon ride. Marsh Regional Blood Center announced it will give away a free balloon ride to one lucky donor who gives blood or platelets at Marsh’s Kingsport donor center between July 15–21. The winning donor will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

These furry friends are looking for their fur-ever home

Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds shows some of the animals up looking for a home at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information or you visit […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHL

Hard Rock announces dealer school hiring event for Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

WCJC Animal Shelter lowers adoption prices for the month

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting a “Rescue Me” event through the end of the month. The event lowers adoption prices through July 31. “June, July, August, September are our busiest months,” said Executive Director Tammy Davis, “and we always want to have as many empty cages available as possible.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival happening July 15-17

The 49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival returns to Marion, Virginia this weekend. This historic arts & crafts festival happens at Hungry Mother State Park, where all proceeds will support the Art League of Marion. The three-day event features dozens of craft vendors, live music, and festival foods. Admission to the...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Several roads temporarily closed for Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 Parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A number of streets in downtown Kingsport will be closed temporarily on Friday, July 15 to accommodate the Fun Fest 2022 parade. The parade will begin on Clinchfield Street near the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, and continue to Center Street, Sullivan Street and finally back to Clinchfield Street.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a normal Friday at work for Rorey Heinzeroth at the Kenjo in Newport, when he got thirsty and poured himself a 20 oz. drink of Mountain Dew. He set his drink down inside and went outside to go clean the parking lot and trash cans. When he came back in the store, he realized something was wrong with his drink.
NEWPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street celebrating 59th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street, 116 Buddy Street Road, Hampton, will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. They were married on July 20, 1963 by Rev. Lawrence Harris at East Side Christian Church in Elizabethton. Mrs. Street is the former Elizabeth Smith of Unicoi. They have...
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy