Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

Angi Halterman feels at home when she’s at Darrell’s Diner. “I’m here more than I’m at home most of the time, and these people — I see them every day,” Halterman said. “... I just like the smallness of it. We’re all family here.” The Inverness resident has worked at the restaurant in its Pinellas Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza locations for about five years. She started as a server and has worked her way up to general manager. But she had to step away from work after being diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in May. To help Halterman and raise awareness, her coworkers at Darrell’s Diner are putting together a special dinner Monday at the restaurant’s location in Southern Trace Plaza. The money from the event will help Halterman with whatever she needs while she battles the disease.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO