ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 4

Mary L. Marr VanderRoest
1d ago

truly sad..people actually need to buy fresh produce.. the stores are running out..give these farmers a special permit to sell off their own properties etc. be thankful the farmers are growing for all of us..

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Ocala

Compiled a list of the cities in the Ocala metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Residents upset with Yes! Communities property management

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tenants living at a mobile home park in North Central Florida are in an uproar over living conditions. Residents living at the Hidden Oaks mobile park said they informed management about mold, roaches, and security deposits not being returned in a timely manner, plus more. Hidden...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Airport T-hangar project nears completion

The Marion County Airport (X35) has announced that the addition of 20 T-hangars is scheduled for completion later this month. The new facilities measure approximately 30,000 square feet, and the improvement project, as a whole, encompasses more than six acres. Grants from the Florida Department of Transportation Aviation provided 80%...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lady Lake, FL
Government
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
Villages Daily Sun

Businesses host events to help community

Angi Halterman feels at home when she’s at Darrell’s Diner. “I’m here more than I’m at home most of the time, and these people — I see them every day,” Halterman said. “... I just like the smallness of it. We’re all family here.” The Inverness resident has worked at the restaurant in its Pinellas Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza locations for about five years. She started as a server and has worked her way up to general manager. But she had to step away from work after being diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in May. To help Halterman and raise awareness, her coworkers at Darrell’s Diner are putting together a special dinner Monday at the restaurant’s location in Southern Trace Plaza. The money from the event will help Halterman with whatever she needs while she battles the disease.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Newly remodeled Walmart in Leesburg will celebrate with hotdogs and fun this weekend

Leesburg residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2501 Citrus Blvd. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations including the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time. To celebrate the newly remodeled store,...
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Food Drink#Recreation Department
WCJB

Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million. A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing. The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida. It has more than 700...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Horse Farms Forever attempts to silence disagreement over Farmland Preservation Area

On July 12, Horse Farms Forever (HFF), a local nonprofit group that touts itself as a “watchdog” for farmland preservation issued a statement about why they supported the massive WEC Ocala Jockey Club (OJC) development approved by the Board of County Commissioners June 21 in a 3-2 vote despite significant public opposition and county staff’s recommendation of denial.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
villages-news.com

Morning Sunrise Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful morning sunrise over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters that discussed the growth of Ocala/Marion County, more residents from Ocala and Dunnellon wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “The gas stations and car washes are ruining the appearance of SW 200, starting from a little past Market Street. There...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy