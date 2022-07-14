U of I street closing for road improvement project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a street on the University of Illinois campus will be closing this week in order to allow for road construction.

Daniel Street will be closing west of Fourth Street on Monday and will be closed for three weeks. The closure will be part of an Illinois American Water project in conjunction with the City of Champaign’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvements Project.

Drivers in the area are advised to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. They are also asked not to park on the street near the construction zone or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”

