The Porterville Police Department issued a statement on Friday debunking a claim on a viral post on Facebook a baby was stolen from Sierra View Medical Center. “We CAN CONFIRM that there is NOTHING to support these claims as described by the post,” PPD stated. “We have been in contact with Sierra View Medical Center, and together we want to remind the public that if there is an incident we will issue all appropriate alerts via social media outlets, news outlets, and radio stations.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO