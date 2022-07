Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says ten neglected dogs were rescued from a home in the Call Community, and the owner was arrested and charged. According to Burby, his deputies worked with two Jasper County residents who run an animal rescue facility and took the dogs to a Jasper veterinary hospital where their medical care was paid for by the Humane Society of the United States and also Operation Kindness, and the dogs are now in foster homes where they will hopefully soon be adopted out.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO