Decatur, IL

Decatur Salvation Army’s upcoming family event

By Grace Khachaturian
WCIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next few weeks leading up to the fun night can be an opportunity for Decatur Area businesses or church groups to invite a collection spot and the collected items can be brought to the event or to the Salvation...

www.wcia.com

WCIA

Benefit for 1st Responders in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The American Legion in Gibson City and the city are putting on an event today to support any first responders. One block will be closed off for the event. The event is to help aid Ford County Helping Heroes–an organization that helps any first responder.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

The James Project’s impact on the Miller family

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian introduces you to the Miller family and the impact The James Project has had on their story!. The James Project believes we can best help foster parents and the children they serve through the provision of homes with 4-5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This enables parents to house a large family of foster children. These homes are owned and maintained by The James Project and are leased to fostering families for $1 per year. Isn’t that awesome?! Our network of talented volunteers assist us in helping the families who live in these homes with weekly hot meal delivery, yard/housework, and maintenance projects. We help in any way we can to allow our foster parents to pour more time, energy, and love into their foster children.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mattoon: Signs of skin cancer with VitalSkin Dermatology

VitalSkin Dermatology is a full service medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology clinic. Since opening in Mattoon, VitalSkin Dermatology has expanded to three additional locations across central Illinois. In addition to medical dermatology, we have a wide variety of cosmetic offerings and products as well. We are a one stop shop...
MATTOON, IL
foxillinois.com

Hospital raises flag to honor Central A&M student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield held a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday in honor of Keegan Virden. Virden, 15, was a Central A&M student who was pronounced deceased at 2:01 p.m. on Friday at HSHS Hospital. Virden was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he and three other students were involved in a crash near Assumption on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘With Illinois:’ U of I Chancellor Jones, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones give gift to Illinois Commitment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign had the most ambitious and successful fundraising campaign in its history. The “With Illinois” fundraising campaign ended last month with a $200,000 gift from Chancellor Robert J. Jones and his wife, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, to Illinois Commitment. The program covers four years of free tuition for students with a family income of less than $67,100 a year.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Visit the Indoor Playground at Copper Creek Church in Champaign

The indoor play area at Copper Creek Church in southwest Champaign is a new hidden gem. There’s a new indoor playground on the block — and it’s at Copper Creek Church on Curtis Road in southwest Champaign. Copper Creek’s building is almost brand-new, completed right as the pandemic hit in 2020. That’s why you might not know about a C-U best-kept secret: the indoor playground and nursery, completely free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Juveniles moved across state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff shortages are causing more problems in Champaign County. Minors at the juvenile detention center are being sent to other facilities across the state. They’re being moved to Vernon hills, Joliet, and Normal detention centers. Eleven detainees were moved this week. Four more are expected...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur backyard farmer dreams of expansion

DECATUR — As a backyard farmer within the city limits of Decatur, Josh McGrath tends bees, chickens and a variety of veggies. While the urban farmer nurtures his chickens and crops on a city lot, he dreams of having as many as 10 acres to farm, but the price of farmland today makes that dream hard to attain.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Carle Hospital designs sensory-friendly emergency treatment room

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Carle Hospital added a sensory space to their Emergency Department. The sensory room will give those with autism a more calm room–without bright lights, flashing computer screens, and things of that nature. For someone with autism, bright lights and sounds can be too stimulating. When the child or adult with sensory issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Back to school event for Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Macon County Health Department is hosting a back to school event for students in Macon County. During the event, students and families can get necessary vaccines for Kindergarten, 6th and 12th grade. They will also be able to get lead testing and COVID-19 vaccines or boosters for the entire family.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Steps to start a business with Champaign Center Partnership

The Champaign Center Partnership is co-sponsoring a new series with the Champaign Public Library called “So You Want to Start a Business”. Each month, we will bring together local and seasoned entrepreneurs in different industries to share their story about how they started their business and the lessons they learned.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capitolwolf.com

Buscher Announces for Mayor

Springfield City Treasurer, Misty Buscher, says she wants to be the next mayor of the Capital City. Buscher had a long career in banking before moving into politics and government. The 51 year old Buscher says she’s a fiscal conservative but a social liberal. She’ll be going up against...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

National Pet Fire Safety Day: how to keep your cats and dogs safe in fires

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – July 15th is National Pet Fire Safety Day to bring awareness to keeping animals safe during fires and how they can accidentally start house fires. The American Red Cross recommends thinking of your pets in emergency planning, by incorporating them in a family evacuation planning and adding their supplies to any disaster preparedness kit.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur School Board eliminates school uniforms

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to change the district’s dress code by removing school uniforms. The recommended replacement dress code is loose in terms of colors and types of clothing. It does, however, prohibit hats or any clothing that could be considered hate speech. Based on research and […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers: Help needed for solving burglary

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police need your help solving a burglary. In a news release, Sangamon County Crime Stoppers officials said Springfield Police responded to a burglary at Hardee’s that happened July 11. That restaurant is located on West Wabash. When an employee got to work, they saw the drive-thru window was open […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Several road closures for various construction work this summer in Champaign. Tremont Street between Randolph and State Street will be closed for sanitary sewer service installation will begin on Monday July 18th and is expected to end on the 25th. No through traffic allowed during the closure.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Top 8 places to eat at Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene. Taco Amigo. 3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938.
MATTOON, IL

