Glance through the roster of the Colorado women’s soccer team, and one quickly will notice a huge California presence. Much like the CU men’s basketball program, the Southern California region has provided a recruiting boon for Buffaloes soccer under head coach Danny Sanchez. With the announcement two weeks ago that USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 Conference in two years for the Big Ten, that direct pipeline to a talent-rich area will end for the Buffs.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO