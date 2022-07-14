ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver area among few metros where real wages rose

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago
DENVER (KDVR) — Inflation is at levels unseen since the 1970s, but the Denver area has a silver lining when it comes to real wages.

Inflation went up 9.1% since last June, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index report. Energy prices, in particular gasoline, played a large role in the price increases.

Wages have grown at the same time that inflation has spiked to 40-year-record highs, but not enough to offset inflation. The average American’s purchasing power has fallen in the last year. From June 2021 to June 2022, the so-called “real wages” in the U.S. have fallen by 3.6%.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area looks different, however.

The Denver area is one of the nation’s few large metros in which real wages have actually increased since last June. Real wages went up 1.6% annually.

Denver has the fifth-best maintenance of wages. Only the San Jose, Raleigh, Tampa and Miami areas had higher levels of real wage growth. Most of the nation’s largest cities saw purchasing power drop.

Denver also has one of the nation’s highest weekly earnings.

Denver’s average weekly wage was $1,639 in the last quarter of 2021. Only the Bay Area, Los Angeles and the Boston-Washington D.C. corridor cities have higher weekly wages.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
douglas.co.us

RTD announces Zero Fare for Better Air during August

Information courtesy of RTD. Looking for a way to get to work, downtown Denver for entertainment or to the airport? Give RTD a try, for free, in August. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) recently announced the launch of Zero Fare for Better Air – a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing use of public transit. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, RTD will offer zero fares on all of its services during August.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Bennet aims to expand Denver’s alternative policing program as crime surges nationwide

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sees the potential for Denver’s alternative policing program, which responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians, to become a nationwide model. Bennet, D-Denver, introduced a bill Wednesday that would fund law enforcement agencies to partner with mental health professionals, case managers and...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

