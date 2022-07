Utah's Great Salt Lake has dwindled below historic levels less than a year ago when last measured in October 2021. After water levels were measured on July 3, the lake's average daily surface water elevation was 4,190 feet. In 1847, when researchers began taking measurements, the lake was at 4,200 feet above sea level, which means that the lake has lost almost ten feet of elevation. The Great Salt Lake is now only 30 feet deep at its deepest point. In the 1980s, the lake's surface area reached 3,300 square miles, now it covers less than 1,000, reports Lauren Leffer for Gizmodo.

