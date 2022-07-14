ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: A preview of ‘An Evening with Gladys Knight’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGladys Knight will be in Madison this weekend for a special fundraiser...

Gladys Knight to perform at 20th anniversary of MOVE4BGC fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their MOVE4BGC fundraiser with an activity packed day starting at 7 a.m., and ending with a performance from Gladys Knight. This is the groups biggest fundraiser, and they hope to meet their...
Gladys Knight, Dru Hill headline all-star Boys & Girls Club benefit

Dane County residents can see a soul icon this weekend. Or they can sponsor an older adult who otherwise couldn't afford it to go instead. In a novel twist on benefit concerts, "An Evening With Gladys Knight" at Overture Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday is a benefit concert for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County where people can contribute either by buying tickets themselves, or sponsoring others to go. Tickets are $45-$510 through overture.org or at the club website.
Charles F. Illgen

Charles F. Illgen, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home in Madison. He was born in Chilton, WI, on March 29, 1935, the son of Alfred and Louise Illgen. I’ve Been to the South. I’ve Seen the East Coast. I’ve Seen the West....
Backstage with Bruno: ‘Hello Dolly’

Members of the Fort Atkinson Community Theater’s production of “Hello Dolly” join Live at Four to preview their event. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Throwback Thursday: ‘Young and Old Sticking Together’

WATERLOO, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday segment revisits a program at Waterloo High School in 1986 called “Young and Old Sticking Together.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Well know ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham will be performing on Sunday July 24th, at ABC Supply Stadium for his tour “Jeff Dunham Seriously”. “I love coming to the mid size and smaller places cause you know that’s America and that its great to be able to make everyone laugh its fun” said Dunham.
Win Jeff Dunham Tickets

See Jeff Dunham in Beloit at the ABC Supply Stadium Sunday, July 24th. Win tickets on Rise and Grind with Jaimie and Chris all next week on 96.5 The Wolf from 6am to 10am. You will play a game called Name That Puppet around 7:30. Jaimie and Chris will describe one of Jeff's puppets...you text in which one it is. That number is 815-224-9653.
Karin Tunestam

Karin Tunestam, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, shortly after her 102nd birthday. She was born on July 4, 1920, in Örebro, Sweden, to Carl and Agnes Andin. Karin married Nils Tunestam, MD, in Örebro, Sweden on April 24, 1943. Karin...
Mary J. Moseman

Mary Jean Speth Moseman, age 74, unexpectedly passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born March 18, 1948 to Leonard and Roseline (Koch) Speth. Mary grew up in Prairie du Sac, with her parents and siblings, Christine and Chuck. She attended...
Ellen M. Hornbacher

VERONA, Wis. — Ellen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933, in Landa, N.D., the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business College. She worked for several years as a stenographer for Great Northern Railroad. Ellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Hornbacher on October 27, 1956, in Landa, N.D. She and Lloyd relocated to Verona, W.I. in 1963 where they raised their three children. Ellen worked part-time for many years at Ideal Duplicating Service.
Things to do in Madison this week: La Fête de Marquette, Marketplace Dayz and more

Popular east side festival La Fête de Marquette returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hosted at McPike Park, 202 S Ingersoll St., this year’s celebration features a groovy Second Line procession at 4 p.m. on Saturday, an expanded wine garden and a new Lafayette Stage for more musical acts. Kids can enjoy hands-on art opportunities, a ball pit, outdoor movie screenings on Friday and Saturday night and a karaoke sing-off from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
