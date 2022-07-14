WATCH: A preview of ‘An Evening with Gladys Knight’

VERONA, Wis. — Ellen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933, in Landa, N.D., the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business College. She worked for several years as a stenographer for Great Northern Railroad. Ellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Hornbacher on October 27, 1956, in Landa, N.D. She and Lloyd relocated to Verona, W.I. in 1963 where they raised their three children. Ellen worked part-time for many years at Ideal Duplicating Service.

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO