Provo, UT

Outgoing Big 12 commissioner was a friend to BYU; will new one act as favorably toward the Cougars?

By Jay Drew
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — A lot has been written and said recently, good and bad, about the job the outgoing Bob Bowlsby did in his 10 years as commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. But as new commissioner Brett Yormark gets set to take the reins on Aug. 1,...

www.deseret.com

