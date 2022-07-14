East Lansing Family Aquatic Center reopens Friday for first time in 2 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After two years of being closed, the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is opening for the 2022 season Friday, July 15.

The water park underwent several renovations and upgrades over the past year, including conversion of the sand play area to a grass play area, refurbishment of the water slides, painting of the locker rooms, the addition of a second all-gender restroom/family changing room, repair of the concrete around the pool deck and installation of a new pool liner.

Some of the water park features include tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and more.

“We are excited to finally be able to open and show off the updated Aquatic Center, and we want to thank our community members for their patience as final construction was completed out at the facility,” said East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts Director Cathy DeShambo. “The improvements that have been made at the facility will ensure many more years of recreational, water play fun for community members.”

Weather permitting, the water park will be open seven days a week this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, July 15 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Season passes will not be sold this year due to the shorter season, and 10-visit passes can be used during both the 2022 and 2023 summer seasons.

Community members can learn more about ELFAC’s rates and passes here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.