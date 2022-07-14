Suspect in the Buffalo mass shooting has been indicted on federal hate crime charges

Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO