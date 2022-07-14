ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Louisiana toddler found dead in trash can, mom and boyfriend arrested

By Michael Ruiz, Fox News
 2 days ago
Maya Jones and Jermaine Robinson were arrested after police found Jones' 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry dead in a trash can. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

Louisiana police have arrested a mother and her boyfriend after they say they recovered her missing 2-year-old dead in a trash can.

Houma police said that around noon on Tuesday Maya Jones, 28, claimed her toddler son Ezekiel Harry had been abducted in front of her by a man in a gray truck along Bayou Terrebonne.

But investigators quickly determined that story was “inaccurate,” according to the department.

According to police, Jones left her home on Cadiere Street with Ezekiel and her three other children and did walk to the bayou.

“Jones went to nearby residences stating her kid was abducted,” police said.

By 6 p.m., police said they found Ezekiel and confirmed their suspicions of foul play.

“The remains of Ezekiel Harry were disposed in a trash can on Daspit Street,” police said, about 2 miles away from Jones’ home.

Jones initially told police that her toddler son was abducted.

Detectives took Jones and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, into custody.

A neighbor told the New Orleans-based WWL-TV that she had previously heard adults arguing at the home and called 911.

“I called the cops, crying and shaking,” Sarah Plaisance, who lives across the street, told the station. “I said please send somebody out here. He is going to kill somebody in this house.”

Jones and her boyfriend were expected to be charged with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and more.

Jail records show Robinson also faces several charges for failure to appear at past court dates, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage.

They were being held without bond at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and could face the death penalty, according to District Attorney Joe Waitz.

