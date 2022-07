NEW YORK, NY – A gunman approached a 36-year-old man earlier this week in the Bronx while he was sitting inside his parked van. The driver pulled away, and escaped injury, but his van was struck multiple times. Now, police are searching for the gunman who was wearing all black. The shooting took place in front of 1225 East 233rd Street at 9:48 am on July 11th.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO