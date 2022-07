WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday. The remains found inside the state forest east of South County Highway 83 have now resulted in an arrest. The remains are from a woman who was reported missing in June, two weeks after she was involved in a hit-and-run according to the news release.

