ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison Co. students able to receive deliveries of summer 5-day meal boxes

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27v3ih_0gg3s0jY00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Congress approved the “ Keep Kids Fed Act ” this past June, which allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to grant waivers.

The waivers provide flexibility in the way that they can provide meals to students ages 18 and under. Harrison County started enrolling students to receive the five-day, shelf-stable, food boxes on July 1. These food boxes are prepared by “Multitude Foods” and are mailed directly to the families’ homes by FedEx.

Harrison County Commission recognizes Vietnam veteran, approves festival funding

These food boxes were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they began serving the meal boxes in 2020. The waivers expired on June 30th of this year, but when the Act was signed in later June, it extended these waivers, as well as the flexibility.

Harrison County Board of Education Director of Child Nutrition Bobbi Jo Harbert explained how having this resource made her feel.

“I think it is an exciting part of child nutrition because it allows us to reach all children, instead of just the ones that are able to get to a site and it provides the family with an extra resource […] when they need it,” Harbert said.

She said she feels this resource is an important one because it allows them to reach all children in Harrison County, and to send the meals directly to homes versus finding transportation to onsite locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2cLf_0gg3s0jY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iWSv_0gg3s0jY00

Turkey sandwiches, grains, and a variety of fruits and vegetables served at Nutter Fort Primary and Intermediate Schools for its summer school program (WBOY Image).

These meal boxes follow the federal meal pattern requirements . Fluid milk, fruits, vegetables, grains, and meat or a meat alternative can be found in these meal boxes.

Parents should register each child on this link . It is a questionnaire that parents fill out and it will register the child to receive the meal boxes. As long as kids are 18 and under, they are eligible to receive the boxes. The meal boxes will be delivered between July 11 and Aug. 19.

If anyone has questions regarding the Summer 2022 Meal Box Deliveries, they can call 304-326-7322 or email bharbert@k12.wv.us .

West Virginia also recently received approval from the USDA to issue summer P-EBT benefit cards to eligible students. Families that are eligible to receive these benefits will receive letters with information regarding the summer P-EBT cards prior to the issuing of the cards. The summer P-EBT cards will be issued in the month of August. If families have questions regarding the summer benefit cards, they can find more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Teen with autism learns job skills through WV program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) offers programs for those with disabilities to learn skills that enable them to maintain employment. One teen has been in the work skills program since the end of May, and his mother said that they are fortunate he began a program in the system.
PHILIPPI, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital holds supply drive

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital is asking for donations of coloring books, crayons, puzzles and games for its birthday bag program. The goodie bags are given to patients on their birthdays, with about 20 celebrations each month. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Child Nutrition#Fedex#Harrison Co#Congress
WTAP

Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. just after midnight regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they got...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Grant Town VFD hosts annual Fireman’s Festival

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – The Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Fireman’s Festival on Saturday with plenty of fun for everyone. Originally, the department held an open house that turned into a festival. There were plenty of kid’s games, food, live entertainment, a mini craft show, and a Grant Town history display in the Community Building. Throughout the day, representatives from local emergency agencies also attended to show support for the fire department.
GRANT TOWN, WV
WDTV

Ellis family provides update on Sunset Ellis Drive-In, donations

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10. According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector. While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the...
SHINNSTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) experts provide fire safety advice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With investigations ongoing into two recent apartment fires in North Central West Virginia — one in Clarksburg and one in Morgantown — experts have provided advice on how to help prevent residential fires. Typically, such fires occur due to actions that are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Need transportation help in Harrison County? Send feedback

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Central West Virginia Community Action is asking for feedback on its transportation program. Community Action created a survey to ask residents where and when they most need transportation in Harrison County. Residents can take the survey here. The program provides transportation to those in need to locations such as medical appointments, […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veteran Town Hall held in Braxton County Friday

SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Braxton County-area veterans had the opportunity to voice their opinions about the healthcare services they already have access to as well as the ones they would like, to senior Veterans Administration (VA) officials on Friday. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center hosted a […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur residence under investigation by W. Va. Fire Marshall

BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Commission recognizes Vietnam veteran, approves festival funding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its weekly meeting on Wednesday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg. During the meeting, the Black Heritage Festival, the Salem Apple Butter Festival and the Lost Creek Community Festival were approved for $3,500 in funding requisitions. Also at the meeting, Vietnam war veteran Patrick Matheny was […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy