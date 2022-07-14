Harrison Co. students able to receive deliveries of summer 5-day meal boxes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Congress approved the “ Keep Kids Fed Act ” this past June, which allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to grant waivers.

The waivers provide flexibility in the way that they can provide meals to students ages 18 and under. Harrison County started enrolling students to receive the five-day, shelf-stable, food boxes on July 1. These food boxes are prepared by “Multitude Foods” and are mailed directly to the families’ homes by FedEx.

These food boxes were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they began serving the meal boxes in 2020. The waivers expired on June 30th of this year, but when the Act was signed in later June, it extended these waivers, as well as the flexibility.

Harrison County Board of Education Director of Child Nutrition Bobbi Jo Harbert explained how having this resource made her feel.

“I think it is an exciting part of child nutrition because it allows us to reach all children, instead of just the ones that are able to get to a site and it provides the family with an extra resource […] when they need it,” Harbert said.

She said she feels this resource is an important one because it allows them to reach all children in Harrison County, and to send the meals directly to homes versus finding transportation to onsite locations.

Turkey sandwiches, grains, and a variety of fruits and vegetables served at Nutter Fort Primary and Intermediate Schools for its summer school program (WBOY Image).

These meal boxes follow the federal meal pattern requirements . Fluid milk, fruits, vegetables, grains, and meat or a meat alternative can be found in these meal boxes.

Parents should register each child on this link . It is a questionnaire that parents fill out and it will register the child to receive the meal boxes. As long as kids are 18 and under, they are eligible to receive the boxes. The meal boxes will be delivered between July 11 and Aug. 19.

If anyone has questions regarding the Summer 2022 Meal Box Deliveries, they can call 304-326-7322 or email bharbert@k12.wv.us .

West Virginia also recently received approval from the USDA to issue summer P-EBT benefit cards to eligible students. Families that are eligible to receive these benefits will receive letters with information regarding the summer P-EBT cards prior to the issuing of the cards. The summer P-EBT cards will be issued in the month of August. If families have questions regarding the summer benefit cards, they can find more information here .

