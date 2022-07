Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews that relies on files from the Kosciusko County Historical Society. 2002 — Charges against a Warsaw woman were upgraded to murder Oct. 25 and she is being held without bond while awaiting trial. Beatriz Cuautle is alleged to be the mother of an infant that was found dead in a trash can at Kralis Brothers Foods Inc., 2601 S. Tinkey Road, Mentone, where Cuautle apparently gave birth in a bathroom the afternoon of Oct. 21.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO