Omaha, NE

Omaha Police arrest second suspect in 2021 homicide at mall parking lot

By Gina Dvorak
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an additional arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September 2021. OPD said Thursday that Izayah Mapp, 21, had been arrested. He...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Man charged in Omaha stabbing death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing Friday. Police say 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested Friday afternoon for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to the area of 26th and St. Marys...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate suspicious car accident

A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died. Man charged with second-degree murder in Omaha stabbing death. A few spotty showers this morning, clouds keep temperatures in the 80s. A few more storms possible this evening into the early overnight. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 23 hours...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha police make arrest in fatal stabbing

OMAHA, Neb.-The Omaha Police Department has arrested Gooden Townsell, 62, for the homicide of Dontae Berry, 40, that occurred Friday afternoon in the area of S 26th and St. Marys Avenues. Officers responded to a call of a man down from an assault shortly after 1:00 p.m. Officers were told by Omaha Fire Department personnel the man had been stabbed. Mr. Berry was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klin.com

LPD Investigate Burglary At NEGOP Headquarters

Lincoln Police were called to the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters at 1610 N Street around 12:30 Monday to investigate a burglary. A party volunteer had arrived to meet a locksmith as she couldn’t get into the building. There was no sign of forced entry into the building. When they...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian struck by vehicle early Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle early Saturday. According to Omaha Police, one person was struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m. Saturday near Hamilton and NW Radial Highway. The person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses. Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit. Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

COURTESY VIDEO: Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers

Dry conditions are prompting officials to ban campfires at some state rec areas in southwest Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring activity on rivers and lakes across the county. WOWT BREAKING: Douglas County reports third suspected case of monkeypox. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Douglas County Health...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County authorities looking for help identifying July 4 assault suspects

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault that happened on July 4. The bizarre attack by strangers left members of a family with serious injuries. While enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway on the Fourth of July, Jeff and Alex O’Brien told 6 News earlier this week that two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Fatal crash leaves one teen injured, one teen dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that involved two teens. The report said police were dispatched to Interstate-680 and West Dodge Road at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday. OPD said they located a white 2001 Ford Explorer in a ditch. According to authorities, investigators determined that...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Large Drug Bust Wednesday On I-80 West of Lincoln Results In Two Arrests

LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR July 14)–A traffic stop just before 10am Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Emerald in western Lancaster County ends up turning into a large narcotics bust. In a news release, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a motorhome...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. In the video provided to 6 News, the OPD SUV — with emergency lights on — appears to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash that occurred as the vehicle was traveling from West Dodge Road to Interstate 680. Caden Foster, 16, was transported by Omaha Fire Department to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

K-9 Carla helps apprehend 3 Nebraskans after drugs found in traffic stop

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. K-9 Carla has been credited with the arrest of three Nebraskans after drugs were found during a traffic stop early Friday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 15, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy-K-9 team stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 near 190th Rd. in which Randal Nicholson, 69, Sandy Nicholson, 61 and Linda Shiley, 42, all of Lincoln, Neb., were arrested.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after $1.8 million worth of drugs found in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men are in the Lancaster County Jail after deputies found $1.8 million worth of drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Lincoln Wednesday. John Kirschner, 60, of St. Paul, Minn., and Wesley Stayberg, 30, of Hudson, Wis., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of evading drug tax.
LINCOLN, NE
kjan.com

Woman arrested for OWI in Page County

(College Springs, Iowa) – An investigation into an incident late Monday evening in College Springs, resulted in an arrest. The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies were called at around 7:25-p.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street, in College Springs. An investigation determined 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman, of College Springs, was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night accident claims second victim

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Amber Jackson, of Fremont, passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers said Jackson was driving a van on County Road 19 when a car driven by 48-year-old Victor Fontanez-Perez, of Fremont, collided at the Highway 30 intersection. The van then veered off the road and hit a power pole.
FREMONT, NE

