Omaha Police arrest second suspect in 2021 homicide at mall parking lot

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault that happened on July 4. The bizarre attack by strangers left members of a family with serious injuries. While enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway on the Fourth of July, Jeff and Alex O’Brien told 6 News earlier this week that two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them.

SARPY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO