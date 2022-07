Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO