Razer’s Stream Controller Let’s You Control Your PC Easily



Being focused initially on PC gaming, Razer cannot ignore such phenomena as game streamers. So the company has gradually built up a lineup of controllers aimed at these live content creators. On Thursday, the company introduced its Razer Stream Controller, enabling streamers to control their programs remotely. Interestingly, to build its Stream Controller, Razer used to design software from Loupedeck.

Razer's Stream Controller is a small box with 12 programmable keys, screens that can activate a software function or a macro, and six tactile analog dials used to control audio or things like zoom in/zoom out. The device measures 151×101.5×30.2 mm, weighs 210 grams (216 grams with a detachable angle stand), and connects to a Windows or macOS-based PC using a USB cable.

The device was developed by Loupedeck (yet it carries Razer's logotype on its front) and runs its proprietary software (perhaps with some customizations for Razer). That software supports not only programs used by game streamers (e.g., OBS, Twitch, vMix, Ecamm Live, etc.), but a bunch of other applications used by content creators, including such programs as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro, Philips Hue Bridge, and Spotify. Furthermore, Loupedeck has over 70 profiles, plugins & icon packs for several other applications. The software automatically activates profiles for active applications, though it is possible to start a particular profile using numeric keys on the front of the device.

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

Image 1 of 6Image 2 of 6Image 3 of 6Image 4 of 6Image 5 of 6Image 6 of 6

Razer's Stream Controller is the company's direct rival for Corsair's Elgato Stream Deck. However, Razer needs to offer a complete set of products aimed at game streamers, so it has to have a controller which allows software and hardware control of a PC in a bid not to make its clients use hardware from a rival.

Razer's Stream Controller works with Apple's macOS X 10.14 (later) and Microsoft's Windows 10 operating systems. Razer's Stream Controller costs $269.99 in the U.S., just like Loupedeck's Live controller, which has the same design and runs the same software.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.