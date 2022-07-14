Planet Fitness to Open New Rockville Location

A spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 9th floor of the MICA at Silver Spring Condominium in the heart of downtown Silver Spring just minutes from the METRO. - Enter the downtown apartment into the foyer that leads directly into a carpeted living room. Separate dining room is also carpeted. Door in living room leads out onto a large balcony. Galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with granite counter tops and ample of cabinet space. Hallway leads back to the two bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom use the hall bath. Washer/dryer conveniently located in unit.

4 DAYS AGO