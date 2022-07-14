ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Planet Fitness to Open New Rockville Location

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanet Fitness will be opening a new location at 5520 Randolph Rd in Rockville (Montrose Shopping Center) in the space that was formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym, according to a report by Rockville Nights. No...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Grace Street Coffee in Bethesda to Hold Soft Opening Friday, July 15

Georgetown based Grace Street Coffee will hold a soft opening for its new location at 5021 Wilson Lane in Bethesda beginning on Friday, July 15 from 7am-5pm. Grace Street Coffee offers a variety of coffees, matcha based products, lemonades, and more. In a message on their Instagram page, the company...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks: Things to do July 17-19

My, oh, my! It’s mid-July! And, we have lots of summer fun this weekend! Check out these events around Montgomery Parks Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17. Bring the family for a full moon hike followed by a campfire during Full Moon Friday(opens in a new tab) at Locust Grove Nature Center on Friday, July 15, at 6:30 pm.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Lifestyle
Gaithersburg, MD
Lifestyle
City
Rockville, MD
City
Germantown, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Gaithersburg, MD
themunchonline.com

10500 Rockville Pike #1224

Great Efficiency Unit at Grosvenor/Strathmore - All Utilities Included! - Recently Renovated Efficiency Unit with Table Space, Living Area and Large Walk-In Closet. All Utilities included. Community laundry in basement as well as fitness center, pool access, concierge, elevator and more. Ample parking. Seconds to Grosvenor Market, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda Trolly trail and commuter routes - I-270 & I-495. Seconds to Grosvenor/Strathmore METRO. Non-refundable move-in fee required. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call 240-702-2600 for details.
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland

One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Call to Artists for Arts Barn City Shop In Gaithersburg

Selected artists will have the opportunity to display their artwork from October through March. Per the City of Gaithersburg: The City invites artists to submit applications to exhibit & sell their works in the Arts Barn City Shop. Selected artists will have the opportunity to display their artwork in the City Shop from October 1, 2022 through March 4, 2023. Artists will also receive an advance invitation to apply to be part of the Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of the Arts Barn’s 20th Anniversary Weekend.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Charley Prime Foods in Rio

Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is also scheduled to have its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4. The restaurant scheduled to open “late 2022”.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Fitness#Montrose Shopping Center#Gold S Gym#Rockville Nights#Moco#Planetfitness Com
mocoshow.com

The Scoop is Coming to Potomac

A new ice cream spot named The Scoop is coming to 7909 Tuckerman Ln, the former Baskin-Robbins location in Cabin John Village. The creamery is being opened by Timothy and Mitch Ryoo, Potomac natives and Winston Churchill High School Graduates (2010 and 2006). The Scoop plans to open in about 2-3 weeks as they are just waiting for final permits and inspections from the county.
POTOMAC, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Things to do this weekend in Maryland!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, here's your guide to what is going on across Maryland. Toy Story in Concert at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Joey & Gina's Comedy Wedding at the Olive Grove Restaurant (6:30...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Develop Affordable Housing, Add Parks and Operate Parking Garage in Downtown Bethesda

On Thursday, County Executive Marc Elrich announced an innovative new development project that would transform two Bethesda Parking Lot Districts (PLD), Lots 25 and 44, to almost 300 affordable and deeply affordable housing units. The project is a joint venture with private partners and will also include a greenway between Highland and West Virginia Avenues as envisioned in the Bethesda Downtown Sector Plan. The County Executive was joined at the announcement by Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, whose district includes this area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Video: One Last Look Inside Landmark Mall

If you grew up in Alexandria shopping at Landmark Mall, this may make you sad. But it's also fascinating. YouTube content creators "The Proper People," who travel the world sneaking into old or historic abandoned structures, traveled to Alexandria in early May just days before demolition began on Landmark Mall. The nearly 38-minute video, below, includes footage of Macy's, Sears, the food court, the mall's security office and more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Workouts
Commercial Observer

Altus Realty Acquires Pair of Rockville Office Buildings for $26M

Altus Realty has acquired Research Square, two office buildings comprising 90,000 square feet in Rockville, Md., for $25.5 million. Westat, an employee-owned research company headquartered in Rockville, was the seller of the two properties, located at 1500 and 1550 Research Boulevard. The Arlington, Va.-based Altus plans to turn the property...
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

1220 Blair Mill Road Apt. #909

A spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 9th floor of the MICA at Silver Spring Condominium in the heart of downtown Silver Spring just minutes from the METRO. - Enter the downtown apartment into the foyer that leads directly into a carpeted living room. Separate dining room is also carpeted. Door in living room leads out onto a large balcony. Galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with granite counter tops and ample of cabinet space. Hallway leads back to the two bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom use the hall bath. Washer/dryer conveniently located in unit.
mocoshow.com

“LOVE AND MONEY” a Theatrical Listening Experience This Friday in Silver Spring (sponsored)

‘Love And Money’: a theatrical listening experience. Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-and-money-a-theatrical-listening-experience-by-iammoneymic-tickets-361112987667?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb. Presented by A-Of-G Studios FRIDAY JULY 15th. The album launch will take place at the Black Box Theatre across the street from the Filmore in Downtown Silver Spring. Guests will be treated to an entertaining night of the very...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Town of Poolesville is Accepting Bids on Old Thrift Shop

Per the Town of Poolesville: Sealed Bids for the property described below will be received at Poolesville Town Hall, 19721 Beall Street, P.O. Box 158, Poolesville Maryland 20837 until 1:00 PM, Friday, July 29, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Property Description: Parcel 657 consisting...
POOLESVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Five DMV Counties Make ‘15 Richest Counties in the U.S.‘ List by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report released its ‘15 Richest Counties in the U.S.’ list last week and it included five counties located in the DMV area. The list includes just one Maryland jurisdiction, Howard County, and four counties located in Northern Virginia. Montgomery County, which is not included in this list, has come in just outside of the “Top 15” in other lists from recent years, including 18th on Forbes and Fox Business.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Man Held Without Bond After Stabbing Employee of Max’s Café in Wheaton

Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Spring, is currently being held without bond after stabbing an employee of Max’s Kosher Café in Wheaton on Thursday, July 14. According to MCPD, Whack was panhandling inside of Max’s and stole the tip jar from the counter. An employee followed Whack outside of the restaurant who was then pepper sprayed and stabbed by Whack. According to a report by Washington Jewish Week, the employee involved in the incident is a manager at restaurant. The stabbing occurred only hours after it was announced that Max’s would be closing permanently on July 28 after 28 years in business.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy