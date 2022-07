A heat warning making its way to Imperial County, along with a chance at thunderstorms. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will persist through at least early next week with highs reaching 110 degrees or better across most lower desert locations through Sunday and just below 110 degrees starting Monday. Moisture has improved over much of the area which will allow for better shower and thunderstorm chances through the upcoming weekend. Storms will be most prevalent and concentrated over south-central Arizona and higher terrain areas, with today and Sunday potentially seeing the most widespread storm activity.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO