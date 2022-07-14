ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh looks to convert unused office space into residential units

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh City Council is considering using $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to convert unused Downtown office space into residential units. This money had been earmarked for a guaranteed basic income pilot program proposed by former Mayor Bill Peduto. That initiative was to run through OnePGH, a nonprofit created...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Downtown Pittsburgh: Reimagining a More Vibrant Neighborhood

BILL SCHOSSOW (LEFT) AND CRAIG LINDSTROM OF INKWELL AT OXFORD. “WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE MORE RETAIL,” SAYS SCHOSSOW. When they set out in 1998, Craig Lindstrom and Bill Schossow started a Downtown Pittsburgh business among businesses. The Allegheny office building on Forbes Avenue, where they opened Inkwell...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Can Downtown Be More Welcoming?

Improving Downtown’s streets with better and safer pedestrian access are part of the plans by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the City of Pittsburgh to welcome in the Golden Triangle’s new era. “Downtown needs to be a place where all people feel welcomed, and this means ensuring our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Manufacturing Will Be At the Heart of Pittsburgh’s Newest Neighborhood

Pittsburgh boasts 90 distinct neighborhoods, all with their own special features, identities and flair. But for Neighborhood 91, the city’s newest manufacturing production campus near Pittsburgh International Airport, innovation is key. Touted as the world’s first end-to-end additive manufacturing production space, Neighborhood 91 — located in Clinton — alludes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Blight monster' brewery site in West Jeannette to be torn down

The former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette is slated to be acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank at a judicial sale next month. Brian Lawrence, director of the land bank and county Redevelopment Authority, said the buildings will be demolished, calling it a “unique opportunity” with American Rescue Plan funding that the Westmoreland County commissioners set aside for blight removal in seven communities, including Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
Person
Jay Costa
Person
Wayne Fontana
pittsburghmagazine.com

Downtown Pittsburgh’s Dining Scene Is In The Midst of a Reset

The state of dining and drinking Downtown is in flux. Nearly all establishments in the neighborhood continue to run on augmented hours as most of the office workers who abandoned the neighborhood in droves in March 2020 haven’t returned. According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s ongoing reactivation metrics survey,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Projects in Irwin, Manor, Derry Township aim to reduce stormwater runoff

The former asphalt-covered parking lot at the Manor municipal complex on Main Street, which houses borough offices and the public library, is becoming an environmentally friendly site. The new lot is designed to let stormwater soak into the ground rather than have it flow unchecked into storm sewers that empty...
IRWIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh City Council#American#Arpa#U S Treasury Department
PublicSource

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it? The post Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Live! Casino Pittsburgh unveils new $2.5 million venue

Although The Venue Live! was just unveiled at Live! Casino Pittsburgh Thursday morning, it has already hosted its first event. Sean Sullivan, general manager of the casino, said the Hempfield venue was used for a diversity coalition dinner, and parties already are booking the space. “Last night, I came in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette's curfew ordinance update put on hold as officials fine-tune it

Jeannette officials are reworking a proposed update of a curfew ordinance to take into consideration a reduction of fine amounts, among other issues, according to solicitor Tim Witt. The proposal was rejected this week with Councilwomen Robin Mozley and Michelle Langdon and Councilman Chad Krawtz casting the dissenting votes. “It’s...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg Area School District to experience closures for construction

The Leechburg Area School District will have a couple closures this summer because of construction projects. Superintendent Tiffany Nix sent out a letter Friday morning informing families the school district’s playground will be closed starting Monday until the David Leech Elementary School’s roof is completed. The playground will...
LEECHBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy