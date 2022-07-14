ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

On My Way Pre-K applications open for the 2022-2023 school year

By Natalie Seals
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting grant applications. The On My Way Pre-K Program provides grants for eligible Hoosier kids. Grants give kids the...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Teacher Shortage Issues Continue In Indiana Amid New School Year Approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Schools across Indiana are still struggling to fill open teaching positions ahead of the upcoming school year, which is just weeks away for many Hoosier school districts. There are more than 2,300 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The state agency’s online job board indicates an additional 1,300 open student support positions, including school counselors, classroom aides and cafeteria employees.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

How Indiana schools performed on the ILEARN assessment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the latest ILEARN results Wednesday, showing a recovery from pandemic-related learning disruptions. More than 99% of students in grades three through eight participated in the assessment. The department said the results show that most grade levels and student populations increased their proficiency rates in English/language arts and math compared to 2021.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana teacher shortage persists ahead of new school year

Schools across Indiana are still struggling to fill open teaching positions ahead of the upcoming school year, which is just weeks away for many Hoosier school districts. There are more than 2,300 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The state agency’s...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana food pantries report 25% increase in need

The number of families who need help putting food on the table is growing across Indiana. Local distribution organizations said more people who have never needed food assistance are now visiting pantries for the first time.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana Department of Corrections hosts graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Correction’s hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday to celebrate women who completed their certification program and will soon be placed in jobs across Indiana. The ceremony at Madison Correctional Facility celebrated the success of the women who earned their high school diploma, or...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New suicide and crisis hotline launches this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The updated suicide and crisis hotline has officially gone into effect on Saturday. Now those in need can use the new three-digit, 988 number for assistance. Modeled after 911, the new three-digit 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is designed to be easy to remember and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Poverty Level#Hoosier#Purdue University
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb Announces New Commissioner for Department of Labor

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Wednesday, that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Larger taxpayer refund? Lawmaker calls for increase as state reports $6 billion surplus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

988 - A new three-digit phone number that could save lives

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It'll soon be easier to connect to suicide and crisis support resources. Starting on Saturday, calling "988" will connect you to the "National Suicide Prevention Lifeline." When you call, you will reach trained counselors who will guide you. You call 988 for thoughts of suicide, mental...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Tax Rebate May See Revisions

An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225.00 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising costs. That’s on...
INDIANA STATE
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy