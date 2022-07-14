ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom distances himself from progressives on Supreme Court, student debt

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
In a string of remarks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has distanced himself from progressive activists on two key...

DLM32
2d ago

The man lies. He will say what ever he thinks folks want to hear. But all they have to do is look at what a mess CA is to know they don’t want what he is trying to sell. He can make a run but the majority of the country do not want to be CA.

dude
2d ago

But, he’ll send out checks in October, just before the elections. He’s learned how to manipulate people very well from aunt Nancy.

Jeff
2d ago

ain't this funny. Joe Biden promised this to get elected last time now two years later they're talking about it again more empty promises LOL

The Independent

Ex-House member who resigned files for bankruptcy

Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection. If successful, the move could allow Hill to avoid paying about $220,000 in fees to the defendants, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles had accused multiple parties in a revenge-porn lawsuit of violating the law by publishing or distributing the compromising photos. The lawsuit was thrown out and a judge later rendered...
Newsweek

The Surprising Newsom, Pelosi and Harris Ties With the Getty Oil Dynasty

There are few true American dynasties. The Rockefellers, Mellons, Astors and DuPonts come to mind. The Gettys, too, are on that list. Founded by oil baron J. Paul Getty who moved under the radar until his "outing" as the richest American by Fortune magazine in 1957, the subsequent four generations of his family have been in the spotlight navigating fields from environmentalism to fashion to business, music, digital archives, arts, LGBTQ rights and politics. With five wives, the patriarch of the dynasty, J. Paul Getty, fathered four sons who lived to adulthood, and the family tree has flowered to some 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The Independent

Why Kamala Harris struggles and her old buddy Gavin Newsom thrives

On Sunday, CBS News’s Face the Nation featured an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. It was hotly anticipated; so much so, in fact, that the Friday before, CBS aired a teaser clip showing a short preview of what was to come. In the clip, Robert Costa asked the vice president if the Democratic Party made a mistake when it failed to codify abortion protections in Roe v Wade.
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
