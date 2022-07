Jere Peak and Eric Peel know a good investment when they see one. Peak and his son Owen run a successful insurance business and investment business in Selma, and they have been longtime supporters of the Presbyterian Home for Children. Most recently, the Peaks donated $2,500 to the Home, and the funds were used to purchase a new sectional sofa that is the centerpiece of the living area in Robinson Cottage, which houses teen girls at the Home.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO