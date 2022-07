CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign. Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. Gwin was hit and she died in the operating room of Carle Foundation Hospital just before 7 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO