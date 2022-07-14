Member of Jazz front office more interested in Tyler Herro over RJ Barrett as piece in Mitchell trade?

At least one voice in the Jazz’s front office prefers Herro as a return to Barrett, according to a source. Essentially, Tyler Herro’s likelihood of being a cheaper contract moving forward and his more advanced shooting stroke are reasons for optimism. RJ Barrett, to be sure, is longer, younger, and has much more defensive potential, though.

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Interesting, from @Andy Larsen of Salt Lake Tribune, “At least one voice in the Jazz’s front office prefers Herro as a return to [RJ] Barrett … Tyler Herro’s likelihood of being a cheaper contract moving forward and his more advanced shooting stroke are reasons for optimism.” – 6:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Three trade scenarios between the @Utah Jazz and the @New York Knicks:

Trade 2: The RJ Barrett Trade

#TakeNote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/6hu64KUDZj – 5:07 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ –

Is Donovan Mitchell headed to New York

* Donovan Mitchell is awesome

* What the Knicks have to offer

* Is RJ Barrett important?

SPOTIFY – https://t.co/DYytPNz6ID

iTUNES –

https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp pic.twitter.com/o2Pt1PDTQ4 – 2:07 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

On whether the Knicks should give RJ Barrett a max contract extension: si.com/nba/2022/07/13… – 12:07 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ is moments away. Is Donovan Mitchell on his way to New York?

* What would a Knicks trade package look like?

* Is there a game of cat and mouse

* Is RJ Barrett important or good?

Subscribe and get notifications

youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 11:57 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Will the Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:54 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:28 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Donovan Mitchell (25)

Jalen Brunson (25)

Mitchell Robinson (24)

Isaiah Hartenstein (24)

Obi Toppin (24)

Immanuel Quickley (23)

RJ Barrett (22)

Quentin Grimes (22)

Cam Reddish (22)

Some of them would go to Utah, but I generally like the idea of having several talented young guys. – 1:38 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.

kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

RJ Barrett in his first three seasons:

17.5 PPG

5.6 RPG

2.9 APG

41/34/71%

A top ___ player from his draft class. pic.twitter.com/W8XUTpfcIz – 11:52 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.

I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

It is a little ironic that suddenly the Knicks have a good young guard with star potential in RJ Barrett and a slew of draft picks. pic.twitter.com/FQFMKCx1H5 – 8:07 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

As we noted, Herro/Robinson/picks wouldn’t suffice from a cap standpoint for Mitchell. Heat needs to attach another small contract. Highsmith would be great from Heat standpoint. Strus or Yurtseven not so great from Heat standpoint: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:48 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Danny Ainge wanted Tyler Herro in the 2019 Draft. Idk if that means he’d want to build a Mitchell deal around him, but it’s been pretty firmly established that the Celtics were going to draft Herro at No. 14 if he’d been available. – 6:55 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:

RJ Barrett,

Aaron Judge,

the Empire State Building,

Igor Shesterkin,

Zach Wilson,

the Statue of Liberty,

and infinity (unprotected) future first-round draft picks. – 6:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) – 6:07 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.

Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM

RJ Barrett, the third pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, was considered more valuable to the Knicks than the Jazz, and so wasn’t included in the most recent conversation, multiple sources told the Tribune. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022

However, people in touch with the Knicks prior to the draft said the club was wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell. The thinking, according to people in touch with the club at the time, was that there wouldn’t be enough left on the roster to field a contending team. I don’t know definitively if the club’s thinking as changed since we noted this earlier in July. But I don’t believe that it has. For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022

Barrett is eligible for an extension. The deadline to agree to the extension is the day before the regular season. Both the Knicks and Barrett are optimistic about finding common ground on an extension. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022

However, the Knicks are not the only team interested in Mitchell. The Miami Heat have been interested in both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell over recent weeks. But their stable of young pieces and picks simply isn’t as attractive as New York’s. The Heat have traded their 2025 first-round pick away, meaning that they can only offer their 2023 pick, their 2027 pick, and their 2029 pick, along with pick swaps in the other years. The Heat also have a deficit of young players compared to New York. 22-year-old Tyler Herro is a good piece, but Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Omer Yurtseven are older and on shorter contracts than their key Knicks’ counterparts. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022

The Heat made an offer weeks ago for Mitchell that included nearly all of those pieces, but the Jazz found it insufficient. At that time, sources tell the Tribune, the Jazz and Heat agreed that a third team that might be necessary in the trade in order to bring more value to the Jazz — likely meaning that the Heat would have to send veteran pieces elsewhere to get younger player or pick value in return. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022

Jokes have been written about party-happy Herro in Utah, but a source with knowledge of Herro’s thinking says he’s more optimistic about the potential marriage — especially one in which he’d play a greater role than in Miami. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022