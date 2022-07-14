Muskegon Bike Time has vendors, food, shows

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Muskegon Bike Time is back for its 16th year.

“It attracts people from all across the Midwest,” Muskegon Bike Time spokesperson Tim Lipan said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Thursday morning.

Lipan, who has been a part of the event since it began, says organizers are expecting anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 motorcycles this year.

There will be stunt shows and live music .

Lipan said the event was created to showcase the Muskegon area. The first one drew about 10,000 bikes and though organizers were only prepared for 5,000, they made do. The event has grown every year since. Lipan added it’s the largest motorcycle festival in Michigan.

The event kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

